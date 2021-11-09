RED AND THE REVELERS

11/12. Four Quarter Bar. 10 p.m.

Fingers crossed we stay the course to post-pandemic safety, because Greg “Red” Padilla’s “Rainy Day Suggestion” (hint: the suggestion is to smoke weed) isn’t the kind of song that translates the same way over a livestream. It’s tailor-made for barroom singing, something that’s been in short supply for a while. This Mobile, Alabama, outfit has a big room sound and Four Quarter’s is a small stage, a combination that always supercharges this clandestine Argenta space.