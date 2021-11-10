The annual music issue of the Oxford American magazine is up for pre-sale with a CD compilation to accompany it, and it looks great. With alternating covers of Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin, the “Up South” issue looks at the ways Southerners on the move transformed music scenes in Philly, Chicago and beyond. Check it out.

By the end of the 20th century, some six million Southerners had left their homes for New York, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Syracuse, Oakland, Milwaukee, Newark, Gary, and beyond. Each city transformed as the new denizens brought home with them. The Oxford American’s Winter 2021 issue will focus on Southern influences on American music beyond the borders of our region, reimagining these locales as Up South.

Through essays, dispatches, and playlists curated by an exceptional lineup of musicians and writers, this issue explores the movement of Southern sounds and aesthetics, tracing the region’s influence in Motown, Chicago gospel, and Philly soul, spanning the West Coast to Paris and beyond.

In addition to several curated Spotify playlists, we are thrilled to announce that the Up South issue will include a free companion CD. Stay tuned for more information about this exclusive supplement to the issue.

Copies of the Up South Music Issue will mail to subscribers and customers who pre-order on November 23, 2021. The issue will be available on newsstands on December 7, 2021.