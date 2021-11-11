Admire a local folk artist “who actively preserves and advances his or her craft through community outreach or educating others?” Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations until Dec. 20 for the Arkansas Living Treasure award.

Parameters: someone who works in folk or traditional craft, like “traditional songwriting, traditional folk dancing, bladesmithing, weaving and quilting,” the website says. “Previous Arkansas Living Treasure awardees have included sculpture work, metalwork, pottery and traditional woodwork, including building rocking chairs, musical instruments and log cabins.” Metalworker Michael Warrick was the 2020 honoree.

