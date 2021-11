The Von Trapps are charming audiences at two venues in Central Arkansas, with a live orchestra, Claire Wilkinson Rhodes as Maria, Satia Spencer as Mother Abbess, a roster of other local talent in the ranks. Read Broadway World’s review here.

Advertisement

The run at Argenta Community Theater concludes Saturday, Nov. 13 and picks up again on Thursday, Nov. 18 at Wildwood Park for the Arts. Get tickets here.