Kevin Dedner, a Little Rock native and University of Arkansas graduate who now runs a successful digital health company in Washington D.C., will celebrate the release of his first book, “The Joy of the Disinherited” from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov 14, at Philander Smith College. His friends Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Lottie Shackelford are hosting the event.

Dedner is founder and CEO of Hurdle, which provides “culturally intentional” teletherapy.

Advertisement

Here’s how the EventBrite page for the book signing describes the event: