After ten years, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art founder and benefactor Alice Walton is passing the baton to Olivia Walton. Alice, who will remain on the museum’s board as a member, served as the museum’s chairperson since its opening in 2011. Leadership stays within the Walton family; Olivia is married to Alice’s nephew (and Sam Walton’s grandson) Tom. Olivia joined the Crystal Bridges board in 2019.

Olivia, a resident of Bentonville, brings an impressive resume to the role. She guided the opening of the Momentary, a press release states. She leads the art/nature initiative Oz Art NWA, is founder of Ingeborg Investments, is a co-founder of Heartland Summit, serves on the national board of directors for Teach for America, and has worked as a journalist for NBC News and MSNBC and as an anchor for Bloomberg Television in New York and London.

Advertisement

“I am a big believer in Alice’s vision to create access for all and to welcome all,” Olivia Walton said in the release. “I’m excited to continue our work to expand our physical space, expand our definition of art, and ensure that visitors feel a sense of belonging at both Crystal Bridges and the Momentary.”