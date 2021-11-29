Lisa Krannichfeld Lisa Krannichfeld

If you’ve traveled south on Main Street in Argenta you’ve probably noticed the fantastic new mural of five bold, stylish women displayed on the pink wall on the south side of the Esthetic Excellence Academy building on the corner of 15th and Main streets. Little Rock-based figurative artist and muralist Lisa Krannichfeld’s work has been featured in exhibitions nationally and internationally, and in 2018 her work was chosen as the grand award winner in the 60th annual Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Check out her prints at lisakrannichfeld.com. They include this Ruth Bader Ginsburg print (above), which you can order already framed. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated in Ginsburg’s honor, split between nonprofit organizations The Equal Justice Initiative and The Innocence Project. Also check out Krannichfeld’s merch, which includes face masks and stickers based on her “Speak Up” protesting mouth paintings.

— Rhett Brinkley

A custom (or not) tee from Electric Ghost/AR-T’s

There are umpteen screenprinting companies on the internet that will gladly take your money in exchange for T-shirts you can’t ask the big questions about (Are these soft and fuzzy? Do they run big or small?). Fortunately for us in Central Arkansas, AR-T’s does custom jobs now that it’s acquired the equipment and facility on Main Street Little Rock from longtime screenprinters Electric Ghost. Order up a batch to fulfill that dream of matching family outfits or, if you’re feeling less couture, grab a vintage Natural State print, an AR-T’s “Country and Liberal AF” tee or an “Arkansas Gayzorbacks” shirt.

— Stephanie Smittle

Monumental Arkansas books

Someone in your life likely needs at least one of these towering works of scholarship published this year: “Arkansas Made: Volume 1 and 2” ($39.95 each, University of Arkansas Press) are exhaustive surveys of Arkansas arts and crafts, the culmination of years of research by the Historic Arkansas Museum team. Anyone interested in learning about Arkansas’s material culture will find the books’ essays enlightening, but Rett Peek’s gorgeous photography and the smart layout make these work just as well as coffee table books. “Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines” ($29.95, Ozark Society Foundation), by Johnnie Gentry, Jennifer Ogle and Theo Witsell, is similarly comprehensive and well designed. The hefty field guide has more than 1,500 pictures and all sorts of other visual aids to go with detailed descriptions of every tree you’ll find in Arkansas.

— Lindsey Millar

Pick out something nice for yourself at Moxy Modern Mercantile

Fergus the shop corgi invites you to come knock out any stragglers on your list. Moxy’s bins and shelves brim with a well-calibrated mix of bawdy, charming, clever and tasteful gifts. It’s a one-for-you, one-for-me situation, because your mom needs the butter-themed apron and oven mitt, and you need the “That’s the Spirit” flask. Go high-brow with the sparkling mid-century modern cocktail set, or get campy with bags, T-shirts and socks adorned with all the fun cuss words.

— Austin Bailey

Coffee+ice cream

Loblolly is adorable and delicious year-round, but they really do it up on holidays. Sneak in the Main Street shop for a scoop and some signature pastel merch while you’re out and about. Sweet talk someone on your gift list with a sack of Coffee Beans and Ice Cream Dreams, a joint endeavor from Loblolly and Fidel & Co. Coffee Roasters. These El Salvadoran beans taste of dark chocolate, caramel and stone fruit. Santa will want to stuff kids’ stockings with Loblolly’s handcrafted rainbow marshmallows and unicorn hot cocoa. If you’re lucky he will bring you a pint koozie to keep your ice cream from melting too fast as you spoon it directly from the tub.

— Austin Bailey

My peoples, are you with me? Where you at? In the front, in the back, Razorbacks on attack

After so many years in the wasteland, the Razorbacks are finally pretty good in all the big-time sports (and the less heralded ones). If you’re ready to jump on the Muss Bus or turn up the damn jukebox, but want your Hog wear to have that little extra flex, Cave Cloth has you covered. The Fayetteville-based T-shirt shop sells several varieties of Wu-Tang Clan-inspired “Wu-Pig” shirts, cavecloth.com.

— Lindsey Millar

‘Sick Sea Creatures’ 2022 Calendar

These days, there’s a monthly calendar for just about anything — 12 months of cats in outer space! Mullets! Country gardens! Circus freaks! “Nature’s Butts,” even, with 12 photographs of natural phenomena that unwittingly resemble human haunches. But when we heard that local artist Greta Kresse was working on a calendar with Little Rock’s cleverest crafter of puns, Kara Bibb, the choice was clear. Pick up “Sick Sea Creatures,” the follow-up to Bibb and Kresse’s brilliant series “Sad Zoo Animals,” which delighted with “I’m Lion I’m Dyin’,” “My Koality of Life is Suffering” and other gems. Oceanic puns await you in 2022, possibly even making you feel less like the series’ ennui-stricken lemur, begging the universe to “Lemurder Me, Please.” Pick up your calendar by messaging @karabibb on Instagram.

— Stephanie Smittle

Support investigative journalism

Maybe someone on your list doesn’t need or want anything. Give in their name. Through the end of the year, all donations to the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network will be matched one to one. Founded by Arkansas Times editor Lindsey Millar and edited by former Times staffer Benjamin Hardy, ANNN specializes in complicated investigative and public service journalism, which few newsrooms in the state have the resources to explore. ANNN’s work gets distributed, for free, to news outlets across the state, including the Arkansas Times. Donate at arknews.org.

— Lindsey Millar