Booster up, mask up and support your local creatives however you can. We’re not in the clear with the pandemic, and an increasing number of shows require proof of vaccination, so make sure you have that card ready to go. Gathering safely again is a work in progress; be on the lookout for policy changes or date changes, and handle them with all the grace you can summon.

Lyza Renee

Advertisement

CHARLEY CROCKETTFRIDAY 12/3. The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St. 8 p.m. $25-$34.

When Charley Crockett opens his mouth, the sound of San Benito, Texas, spills out — “Gulf and Western,” it’s been called. Rocking a thick-as-brick bass timbre that drips with humidity and hard times, Crockett has come into a youth-obsessed country music industry as a relatively late bloomer, and with 10 records out over the course of the last six years, he’s making up for lost time; going under the knife for open-heart surgery tends to create a sense of urgency. Like many of his predecessors and contemporaries, he’s wont to raise a lyrical middle finger to the trappings of Nashville showbiz even as he’s hailed as its darling — “I’ll take the money but these fools don’t own me,” the lyrics to his tune “Tennessee Special” go. Crockett’s joined on this show by Fort Worth singer-songwriter Summer Dean, whose 2021 debut “Bad Romantic” is a Texas dancehall classic in the making. Get tickets at littlerockhall.com.