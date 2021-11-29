‘THE LEGACY OF DUNBAR’

THROUGH 12/17. Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St.

When the four-story Mosaic Templars Cultural Center opened as a museum in September of 2008, its namesake nodded to the 1880s, when a Black fraternal order sprung up to provide insurance and funeral assistance to Black people who might otherwise be denied those services. The museum also nodded to its more recent past, though, with an exhibit called “Your Guiding Hand: Little Rock’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1929-1955,” up on the center’s walls from 2008-2010. Now, a new exhibit in the museum’s changing gallery reimagines the impact of Dunbar High School, historically a paragon of education for Arkansas schoolchildren, particularly to its African American students during the state’s tumultuous battle over school desegregation.