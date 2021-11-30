Booster up, mask up and support your local creatives however you can. We’re not in the clear with the pandemic, and an increasing number of shows require proof of vaccination, so make sure you have that card ready to go. Gathering safely again is a work in progress; be on the lookout for policy changes or date changes, and handle them with all the grace you can summon.

HOLIDAY HANGOUT

FRIDAY 12/3-SUNDAY 12/5. White Water Tavern. $100 weekend pass.

The annual music festival hosted by Last Chance Records, Tree Of Knowledge and the White Water Tavern is back in the flesh, and the lineup is stellar as ever: Adam Faucett, Isaac Alexander, Bonnie Montgomery, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Rev. Greg Spradlin, Brent Best, Slobberbone, Tim Easton, Isaac Hoskins, Joey Kneiser and Kelly Suzanne Smith, John Calvin Abney, Samantha Crain, Cory Branan, John Paul Keith, Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, Sister Dynamite featuring Nikki Hill and more to come. Visit whitewatertavern.com for updates to the lineup and schedule. A glimpse at the goods:

