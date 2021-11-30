MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

SATURDAY 12/4. Robinson Center. $29-$69.

On Dec. 4, 1956, at the Sun Record Studios in Memphis, a country-rock-gospel collision of historic proportions took place, putting an impromptu jam session between Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley on tape. A jukebox musical sprung up in 2010 dramatizing the events of that day, and a holiday spin goes up at Robinson Center exactly 65 years after that recording was made, trading out “Blue Suede Shoes” for “Blue Christmas,” and “Ghost Riders” for “Run Run Rudolph.” Here, Alex Swindle is Elvis Presley, Jared Freiburg plays Jerry Lee Lewis, Zack Zaromatidis portrays Carl Perkins and Bill Scott Sheets plays Johnny Cash. Get tickets at ticketmaster.com.