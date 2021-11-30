POSTMODERN JUKEBOX

SUNDAY, 12/5. Reynolds Performance Hall, Conway. 7:30 p.m. $30-$40.

Could retro revivalists Postmodern Jukebox have imagined a more perfect roaring ’20s parallel for their return to live performance than the post-pandemic 2020s? Jazz pianist Scott Bradlee’s revolving collective has spent the last year and a half in front of their formidable YouTube following, doing that time warp jig they do so well — filtering the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” through a ’60s-Roy Orbison string quartet lens, for example, or superimposing Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” onto a finger-snapping ’50s swing beat.

Or, as in a video with ’90s duo The Rembrandts from February 2020, interpreting the “Friends” theme song across a century of musical styles in less than 5 minutes. Get tickets at uca.edu/publicappearances.