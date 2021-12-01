CENTER FOR CULTURAL COMMUNITY: PARTY FOR PLACEMAKING

FRIDAY 12/10. 5 p.m. Free; RSVP required.

The Center for Cultural Community was launched by arts administrator Sarah Stricklin in 2020 to help local working artists find health care, financial counsel, grants and other resources that might help them keep earning a living through their art (and keep bringing that art to your eyes and ears). Now, the organization is looking for its first physical home. For this fundraising party at ESSE Purse Museum, the group seeks to match the $5,000 grant it’s been given from ArtSpace and the Windgate Foundation, and to educate the local public on what the organization’s team has been up to — and what it’s got planned. The event is free, but an RSVP is required; head to centerforculturalcommunity.org/party-for-placemaking to do so.