Max Brantley reports this morning on the Arkansas Blog that a new film is being developed by Searchlight Pictures depicting the story of Scipio A. Jones, the lawyer who deftly and successfully defended 12 Black sharecroppers in the appeal process following the Elaine Massacre in October 1919. The men had initially been convicted by an all-white jury in a trial reported to have lasted less than half an hour.

Jones learned the law on his own because the University of Arkansas would not admit him. In 2019, memorial events commemorating Jones’ legal and political career took place in Arkansas and brought Jones’ name back into the national headlines; more on the Elaine Massacre and the 2019 memorial events here. Little Rock’s post office at 1800 Main St. was named for Scipio Jones in 2007, and a portrait has been proposed there in his honor.

From the Encyclopedia of Arkansas:

Between November 3 and 17, 1919, twelve men were tried, convicted, and sentenced to death for murder in their roles in a supposed Black uprising; the trials were marked by weak evidence, a lack of cross-examination of witnesses, and short deliberations by the local juries. Jones was hired by African-American citizens of Little Rock on November 24, 1919, to work with the firm of George W. Murphy, an attorney hired by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), to defend the twelve condemned men. By January 14, 1925, all twelve defendants had been released. In one legal brief, Jones described his case as “the greatest case against peonage and mob law ever fought in the land.” As a leader in the African-American community in Little Rock, Jones is also recognized as responsible for preventing a repeat of the Elaine Massacre in the state’s capital city. He and other community leaders persuaded their fellow African-American citizens to remain out of sight and avoid confrontation amidst the mob violence surrounding the lynching of John Carter on May 4, 1927. Jones was, at times, criticized for his non-confrontational approach to race relations. He counted many leading white citizens of Arkansas among his friends, including Governor George Donaghey, and Jones—like John Bush of the Mosaic Templars of America (MTA)—worked with Booker T. Washington in building a Black middle- and upper-class society separate from white society. However, when the leaders of the Republican Party in Arkansas sought to exclude African Americans from the workings of the party, Jones resisted. In 1900 and 1902, Jones worked to present a slate of delegates from Pulaski County to the state Republican Party convention, which included African Americans. In both cases, the slate was rejected by party leadership. Jones himself ran for the Little Rock school board in 1902 but was defeated by a vote of 2,202 to 181 after the Arkansas Gazette published warnings about the danger of having a Black man seated on the school board. In 1920, Jones helped to organize a separate party convention for Black voters after the Pulaski County convention was moved without advance notice being given to African Americans, but both the state and national party conventions refused to seat the Black delegates. In 1924, the Republican state committee did agree to hold party conventions in “places where all Republicans can attend” and expanded its committee to include two positions reserved for African Americans. On May 1, 1928, Jones was chosen as a delegate from Arkansas to the Republican National Convention. He also served in this position in 1940. In 1930, Jones was among a group of African-American lawyers who sued (unsuccessfully) the Democratic Party in Arkansas to reverse rules that prevented Black citizens from voting in the Democratic state primary elections.

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us,” “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) stars as Jones, and George Tillman Jr. (“The Hate U Give”) has been tapped to direct. More from Variety:

