CRAWFORD AND LOUISE MANDUMBWA: HOME, WHEREVER THE SOUL CONNECTS

THROUGH 12/18. Hearne Fine Art, 1001 Wright Ave., Suite C. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Free.

Depicting subjects local to Arkansas as well as Nigeria, Botswana and Zambia, this father-daughter exhibit examines the idea of home, suggesting that “rather than a singular place on a map, home can instead be found in both the familiar and unfamiliar, and can be found in the intangible, fleeting and sensory.” For both Louise and Crawford Mandumbwa, the studies in acrylic, pastel, charcoal, graphite and oil represent ideas of the familial and the far-flung.

Advertisement

Louise Mandumbwa, a native of Francistown, Botswana, who’s based in Central Arkansas, attained her degree in painting from the University of Arkansas. Her father, Crawford Mandumbwa, was born in Chavuma, Zambia, and has been featured in publications in Zambia and Botswana. He was the subject of a 2015 documentary titled “Libertai,” screened in film festivals across Latin America that year. See the work in person at the Hearne gallery or online at hearnefineart.com.