Had a gifted prophet warned us two springtimes ago that not only would the art and music economies fall apart over the course of the calendar year, but that they’d stay broken well into the next one, we might well have waved the white flag of surrender. Luckily for us, these creators didn’t succumb to the fatigue, despite 2021 packing a wallop to the psyche as well as the pocketbook. They yodeled. They marched. They practiced their instruments. They translated hours of solitude into gorgeous photography. They held gallery exhibitions in person and then meticulously duplicated the experience online. They published books. They wrote plays. And from the looks of it, they got by, and lived to tell the tale. Cheers to this list of Arkansas-connected reinventors (and to the ones we didn’t have room to mention), and here’s to a 2022 roaring with ingenuity and verve.

Deana Carter

Ayana Gray

Author Ayana (eye-YAWN-uh) Gray catapulted herself into prestigious bestseller lists everywhere with “Beasts of Prey,” her debut novel of speculative fiction that blends magic, monsters and African folklore. The Little Rock resident and University of Arkansas at Fayetteville alum made some big moves toward expanding the “Beasts” universe, with Netflix optioning the book for development on the screen, and she heralded the genre in a Q&A with the Arkansas Times earlier this year, saying she’s drawn to fantasy because it “often offers fresh perspective, and allows us to suspend our beliefs temporarily and really lean into our inner child.”

Advertisement

David McClister

Hayes Carll

Texas native Hayes Carll has been churning up stellar turns of phrase since the turn of the century, shortly after he graduated from Hendrix College, and it’s been thrilling to see tunes like “She’ll Come Back to Me” and “Nice Things” on satellite radio, the latter of which imagines God visiting Earth to check out the scene she created, only to find herself pulling up an oil barrel from the ocean during a fishing trip, getting arrested for smoking pot and being chastised for being unemployed. Carll’s wife, Allison Moorer, produced the record to great effect, and he’s back on the road affirming for new audiences what Arkansas fans have known for years.

Ben Krain

Kensuke Yamada

Ceramicist Kensuke Yamada’s painted stoneware figures are squat and whimsical and beguiling; “Diver,” a childlike figure whose swimsuit, cap and skin are studded with metallic rubber duckies, is the sort of object you can get lost in, and Yamada’s show at the Historic Arkansas Museum with photographer Ben Krain earlier this year, “Collectively Alone,” pondered the heft and loneliness of creating art during pandemic isolation. A native of Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan, Yamada joined the art faculty at UA Little Rock in 2018 and was awarded an Individual Artist Fellowship Award from the Arkansas Arts Council in 2021.

Advertisement

Nia Reneé

The “American Idol” judges might have taken a pass this year, but something tells us Tania Kelley, stage name Nia Reneé, is going to be just fine. The Central High School graduate brought big Aretha energy to the reality TV show’s audition room, singing “Chain of Fools” for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Meeting the celebrity panel, Nia told the Arkansas Times in February, “was the best. To be able to sit in front of them and sing was unbelievable.” Keep your eye out for this powerhouse alto — belting the national anthem at Dickey-Stephens Ballpark or slaying Whitney Houston covers on her YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Brian Chilson

Rachel Ammons

If indeed rock goddess Rachel Ammons is of this planet, she’s going to need to provide some more solid evidence. The classically trained violinist’s live shows are jaw-dropping, her Rapunzel mane whipping in the wind around the arsenal of self-crafted gear that forms her “no man band,” her howls and drones and stomps adding up to what seems like the work of several musicians, not one. When live music began its slow post-pandemic bloom in 2021, Ammons’ solo shows were a signpost, filling the White Water Tavern to (limited) capacity and reassuring a legion of devout Tyrannosaurus Chicken fans that her longtime mentor and collaborator Smilin’ Bob’s legacy is alive and well.

Linda Bloodworth Thomason

What would Julia Sugarbaker think of the Trump disinformation era? Now we sorta know, thanks to a collaboration between “Designing Women” creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason, her husband, producer and TV director Harry Thomason, and TheatreSquared in Northwest Arkansas. Revived as a stage play, the new iteration sees the women of the Sugarbaker firm tackling social media, political division, regional elitism and “Kardashian world dominance,” the release said. “Designing Women has a special magic,” said Bloodworth Thomason, “and a ubiquitous appeal. It would seem to be the perfect theatrical venue for sharing an evening of humor while sitting next to people you can’t stand.”

Instagram

Marko Monroe

If you admired Jennifer Coolidge as an axe-wielding Little Bo Peep type in Paper magazine, or Megan Thee Stallion’s backside-baring nurse getup for the “Thot Shit” single, or Lizzo at basically any moment this entire year, you’ve been admiring the work of stylist Marko Monroe. Fashion guru to the stars, Monroe is a child of the House of Avalon — the Arkansas-born collective that bestowed “RuPaul’s Drag Race” champion Symone upon the unsuspecting world. His work is informed by specific pop culture moments: Rihanna’s spring 2017 Fenty x Puma collection, the characters of Sesame Street, Tupac Shakur’s philosophy (and overalls), Care Bears.

Advertisement

Brian Chilson

Garbo Hearne

Art collector, dealer and co-owner of both Pyramid Art, Books and Custom Framing and Hearne Fine Art, Hearne has long been venturing outside the gallery paradigm to connect Arkansans with meaningful artwork. So it’s not entirely surprising that she found ways to do so assiduously all year long, despite most art galleries being on pause. From virtual conversation about Black dance with poet Ntozake Shange to an online exhibit including an Elizabeth Catlett “Madonna” lithograph to Rex Deloney’s meditations on social justice and resistance, Hearne transformed her gallery’s business model to reach people wherever they were in 2021, sending out her artists’ messages about beauty, defiance and family to art lovers and novices alike.

Connor Reever

Nick Shoulders

“Home on the Rage,” recorded in Fayetteville and released in April, was likely our favorite record of 2021, laden with yodeling and whistling and Ozark folklore and metaphor and hot takes on colonialism. Shoulders — string player, mouthbow wielder, illustrator of his own album art, purveyor of self-described “grampa music” — is carrying a torch passed down by the likes of Almeda Riddle and Jimmie Driftwood and sacred gospel singers, all the while calling bullshit on the power structures that have made the South an unbearable place to live for so many, and for so long.

Kat Wilson

Rachel Lynett

Playwright and University of Arkansas at Fayetteville alum Rachel Lynett’s “Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson)” won the 2021 Yale Drama Prize, selected this year by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel, who hailed it for its “metatheatrical playfulness and direct inclusion of actors and audience alike.” The premise: a fictional world of “a post-second Civil War” in which an all-Black utopian state called Bronx Bay is established in order to protect “Blackness,” and which introduces questions about whether the newly arrived Yael, who is Dominican, can stay. “Apologies,” as well as Lynett’s “In Transit,” “Black Mexican” and “Abortion Road Trip,” went up at festivals and playhouses across the country this year.

Rett Peek

buZ blurr

buZ blurr — third-generation railroad brakeman, ’60s era Henderson State University art student, descendant of newspapermen — has been creating so-called “outsider art” for decades in Arkansas. “In the tradition of tagging rail cars during the heyday of hobo culture,” Tav Falco wrote for the Arkansas Times in 2019, “the artist created his moniker in the form of the iconic ‘Colossus of Roads’ — a heroic, minimal line rendering of a trainman’s profile wearing a 10-gallon hat while riding in the wind, trailing smoke from a pipe stuck in the corner of his mouth.” Blurr’s moniker turns 50 this year, and his otherworldly work graced the halls of UA Little Rock’s Windgate Center of Art and Design for an exhibit called “A Visionary Vernacular Road Trip.”

Kalyn Fay

Kalyn Fay’s gorgeous album “Good Company” was recorded by Jason Weinheimer at Fellowship Hall Sound and features some of Oklahoma’s finest — John Fullbright, Jesse Aycock. A graphic design artist/singer-songwriter, Fay has been making waves in Northwest Arkansas, where she performed for the Momentary’s Indigenous filmmaker-focused film symposium “Living in Place, Living in Story.” Fay sees her lyrics, she said, “as a tool for personal self-location,” and in her songwriting explores “the relationship of my personal, contemporary Indigenous (Cherokee, Creek) experience with the physical space I inhabit.”

Brian Chilson

The UAPB Marching Band

The late October faceoff between University of Arkansas Pine Bluff’s Golden Lions and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville’s Razorbacks wasn’t much of a contest, but the football game’s halftime show was a thrill. The Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South, M4 for short, is UAPB’s 240-piece marching band, and they left it all on the field, managing not only to play the notes and move in pristine geometrical formations, but to wow the crowd with acrobatic choreography, energy and sheer decibels. “This is the only show band in the state of Arkansas,” assistant band director Harold Fooster told us from the bleachers during the second quarter. “The students love this.”

Aaron Turner

Looking at the photos in Arkansas-based photographer Aaron Turner’s “Black Alchemy” series, it’s hard to tell what’s what. They’re done in black and white, and tend to fold the subject into its surroundings rather than focus in on them sharply. Often there are mirrors, shadows, projections on a wall or fragmented bits of archival photos of historical figures — Booker T. Washington, for one. It’s an enchanting hybrid of identity and darkroom chemistry, one that leaves you wondering, “How did he do that?” Turner’s work, in 2021, won him the Houston Center for Photography Fellowship and made him a recipient of the inaugural Creators Lab Photo Fund from Google’s Creator Labs and the Aperture Foundation.

Ricky Alvarez

Yebba

Hearing clips from her time in New York jazz clubs and seeing photos of her performing when she was young, it’s a crime we weren’t hip to West Memphis native Abbey Smith, stage name Yebba, sooner. Not that her 2017 hit “Evergreen” wasn’t an ample enough showcase and an epic bop, the singer’s otherworldly range and mind-blowing vocal runs backed by a full band, a full row of background singers and full church choir. But it was her d’Angelo-informed, Mark Ronson-produced debut album “Dawn,” released five years after Smith’s mother’s death by suicide, that cemented her place as one of the greatest vocalists from our fair state, period. Exhibit A: her 19-minute Tiny Desk concert for NPR.

Brian Chilson

Korto Momolu

Fashion designer Korto Momolu’s “Freedom Collection” premiered in a celebratory runway show in the SoMa district in November, marking the Little Rock-based creator’s jubilant and powerful reemergence into the art world after the fashion industry went radio silent for nearly two years. Blending structured sophisticates with elements of athleisure and cannabis culture, Momolu’s work emits messages about mental health, self-care and history itself. “It’s important that we say more than, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be pink ruffles this season, and glitter and glam,’ ” Momolu told us earlier this year. “That’s so superficial. I feel like if I’m gonna really say something, even if it’s through clothing, it needs to have a message.”

Andrew Camarillo

Amos Cochran

If you’ve seen a photo of composer Amos Cochran, you might well have seen him sitting at a piano with its innards exposed, a row of hammers lined up like toy soldiers. And that’s an appropriate metaphor for what Cochran tends to do — deconstruct a melody or a single idea and slow it down so it floats in the air. Cochran has worked on just about every Arkansas-made film you can think of over the last several years, and scored a documentary this year for Google, “From the Ground Up.” Air Structures, Cochran’s duo project with Kevin Blagg, weaves together ethereal live compositions that drift toward and away from meter, coaxing sounds from the guitar and computer that toy delicately with delay and decay.

Sally Nixon Sally Nixon

As ever, illustrator Sally Nixon fabricated whole worlds all year long — and daily! — from mere marker and pen, delighting her 157K Instagram followers with portraits of pop culture and domestic life. Archiving the mundane along with the chic, Nixon crafts figures who seem like whole entire people, surrounded by material clues to their personality and lifestyle. Connie, for instance, in Nixon’s Sept. 22 installation, stocking up on puff paint at the craft store after rekindling her sweatshirt business! And whole still-life scenes, too, like Oct. 22’s unattended pot of spaghetti sauce (chili?) sputtering away on a white countertop.

Eric Welles Nystrom

Pharoah Sanders

Free jazz elder Pharoah Sanders is cooler than the rest of us, and it’s time we got used to that. In fact, dude has been cool since the 1940s when he was doing visual art and playing tenor sax at Scipio Jones High School in North Little Rock, and is getting incrementally cooler even now, at age 81. You’ll find proof in “Promises,” the spellbinding nine-movement piece Sanders created with British composer/producer/DJ Sam Shepherd and the strings of the London Symphony Orchestra. It’s his first album since 2003, it’s the meditation album of the year and further proof that Sanders’ saxophone has a button he can push to dial the cosmos into the horn directly.

Jen Fawkes

Fawkes’ strange and superhero-ish collection of short stories, “Mannequin and Wife,” is equal parts dark and delightful, immersing the reader in discrete little worlds inhabited by contortionists and detectives and anthropomorphous animals, all brought into sharp focus with the crispness and economy that the short-story medium demands of an author. Fawkes’ 2021 follow-up “Tales the Devil Told Me,” which imagines backstories and alternative storylines for a litany of classic literary villains, won Press 53’s Award for Short Fiction and cemented Fawkes as a winner of Arkansas’s 2021 Porter Fund Literary Prize. Dear Jen Fawkes: Please keep writing stuff this weird and woolly forever and ever.

Kurt DeLashmet

Whether or not you know his name, you may know Kurt DeLashmet’s work and impact through his cassette tape label, Tape Dad, and its newly christened sister record label, Gar Hole Records. If you ask us, DeLashmet is among the Arkansas creative community’s more forward-thinking figures, diligently and thoughtfully carving out a market that depends less on jumping the hurdles of the corporation-driven Spotify era, and more on drawing straight lines between excellent musicians and the audiences that will adore them with the fierce loyalty they deserve.