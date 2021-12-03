Hot on the heels of Faulkner County queen Symone’s triumphant win at the conclusion of the reality competition show’s 13th season, Mama RuPaul & Co. have cast yet another Arkansas contestant: Maddy Morphosis. Maddy’s a “comedy and camp” queen with great comedic timing and a high-fashion sensibility that borrows from sci-fi and surrealism. Behold: Maddy as Joan Jett. Maddy as the Morton Salt girl. As a sexy Colonel Sanders, ostensibly at the grand opening of the first KFC in 1952. Covered entirely in crocheted yarn. The show’s “Ruveal” introduces Maddy as the first straight queen to compete on the show.

“It’s finally time for straight white men to have their piece of the pie, right?,” Maddy quips in the introductory clip.

“Hopefully, the random cisgendered straight guys watching with their girlfriends can realize it’s OK to be yourself, embrace your femininity. It doesn’t change who you are. It doesn’t define who you are. Just — calm down. It’s not that serious. … Gender is completely arbitrary. Just be yourself. Like, all the guys out there dressing up trying to be, like, super masculine? They’re doing drag without even realizing it. Just live your life. Be you.”

The two-part premiere airs at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.