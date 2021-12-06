AARON LEE TASJAN, KEVN KINNEY

SUNDAY 12/12. Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack. $20.

Looking like Lennon, sounding like Petty, ruminating like Rumi, Nashville rocker Aaron Lee Tasjan tells you much of what you need to know about his outlook in the four minutes that make up the video for 2020’s “Computer of Love” — namely, that social media is a trap, outer space is awesome and time is a construct that you may as well spend playing drums and shooting lasers.

God knows the pandemic likely left Tasjan with enough stage patter for a lifetime, but he’s joined on this acoustic bill by Kevn Kinney, the frontman for seminal Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin. Get tickets at stickyz.com.