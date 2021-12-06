‘THE NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR,’ ‘THE NUTTY NUTCRACKER’

THURSDAY 12/9-SUNDAY 12/12. Robinson Center.

With 14 professional dancers from Ballet Arkansas, a community cast of over 200 children and adults, live accompaniment from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies, “The Nutcracker Spectacular” marks a return to full-fledged live performance for classical dance in Arkansas. In addition to the ballet company’s schedule of educational student matinees, there are four public performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

Audience members are encouraged to visit the company’s “Nutcracker Boutique,” which will be set up in the Robinson Center lobby. Proceeds earned through the sale of holiday merchandise at the boutique go toward the enhancement and upkeep of the production’s many sets, props and costumes. Meanwhile, a breezier all-ages comedic version of the ballet, sans live music, “The Nutty Nutcracker,” goes up at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, and again at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Get tickets at balletarkansas.org, by contacting the Celebrity Attractions Box Office at 501-244-8800, or by visiting the Box Office inside the Robinson Center.