GLOWILD!

THROUGH 1/15. LITTLE ROCK ZOO. $20.

Handcrafted silk-covered lanterns illuminated by over 50,000 LED lights are blanketing the Little Rock Zoo’s 33 acres for “Glowild!” a nighttime light festival that depicts a kaleidoscope of peacocks, lions, marine animals, flora, stars that light up as you cross them on the path, and more. Check out the FAQ section on the festival and details on which select dates the festival runs, and bring along a mask if you plan to step indoors to the zoo’s Africa Cafe or gift shop. Parking is free during the light festival’s hours, and kids under the age of 3 are admitted free. While most of the real-life animals will be getting their beauty rest during the festival’s hours, the Zoo encourages visitors to “catch some of our late-night party animals,” like spider monkeys, duikers, alpaca and elephants. Get tickets at Eventbrite.