We’re happy to be premiering a gorgeous cover of Billie Eilish/Finneas’ “When the Party’s Over,” from two Northwest Arkansas-based musicians — composer/pianist Amos Cochran and cellist Christian Serrano-Torres.

Cochran, whose work we highlighted in a year-end roundup for our December magazine issue, heard Serrano-Torres play the cover solo, and was struck by it. “The way he commanded the melody was perfection on all levels,” Cochran said. So, he asked Serrano-Torres if he’d like to tinker with a duo version. “At one of our rehearsals,” Cochran said, “we played it for about six hours straight and really had fun with it. We loved the middle section after the bridge falling away into more of a free jazz/classical mashup that often shows up in my music. I refer to these moments as ‘clouds’ that end up resolving back to the chorus.”

Advertisement

Here’s the video, done at a sound check before a performance at 214 in Springdale. The camerawork here was done by Grant Thomas and Andrew Camarillo with sound by John Pharr and editing by Cochran. “It is such a simple song,” Cochran said, “and all I’m really doing is supporting Christian’s beautiful performance. … The funny part is I completely forgot to play the bridge and dove straight into the cloud. If you look close, Christian gives me a funny look and carries on with his brilliant playing.”