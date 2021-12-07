‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY’

TUESDAY 11/23-TUESDAY 12/21. Murry’s Dinner Playhouse. Dinner 6 p.m., curtain 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat.; dinner 11 a.m., curtain 12:45 p.m. and dinner 5:30 p.m., curtain 6:45 p.m. Sun.; see murrysdp.com for details on special matinees.

If the TV screen was your only dose of George Bailey in Yuletide 2020, consider a visit to this long-running dinner playhouse for a radio play twist on Frank Capra’s classic. Staged as a 1940s radio broadcast, playwright Joe Landry’s take tinkers as much with the art of foley as it does with nostalgia, coming ’round to the same core message as did the movie: Being a good neighbor matters, deeply. Get tickets at murrysdp.com.