TAB BENOIT’S SWAMPLAND JAM & THE SAMANTHA FISH BAND

FRIDAY 12/10. The Hall. 8 p.m. $30.

If blues-rock guitar fireworks are your thing, this show is your thing, too. Kansas City genre bender Samantha Fish puts on a badass live performance, and her new record “Faster” is custom-built for the big stage. “I really thought that after 2020 I’d end up with a really dismal, bleak album,” Fish said, “but instead, we came up with something that’s fun and sexy and so empowering.”

Fellow guitarist (and swampland preservation advocate) Tab Benoit is bringing his formidable band, bound to make the dance floor at The Hall feel like a party on the Louisiana bayou. Get tickets at littlerockhall.com.