We know we herald the finery at Bang Up Betty a whole heap, and with good reason. Where else you gonna get your ceramic baby heads, Golden Girls jigsaw puzzles, winter candles, watermelon-colored socks and old-school #2 pencils embossed with bits of grammar advice? Jeweler Stacey Bowers’ Argenta storefront, airy and filled with light, is a delight, and this all-Arkansas gift guide is, too. Check it out.

Sulac and Stellar Finds are doing pop-up art sales in the shop this weekend, the shop’s open for extended holiday hours and there’s a ton you can buy online, too.