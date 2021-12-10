Hayes Carll, country/Americana/rock ‘n’ roll singer-songwriter and Hendrix College graduate (‘98), has had a busy couple of years, pandemic be damned. Carll capped off 2021 with “You Get It All,” a record that jumps to the head of the line of work by a musician with an enviable reputation built over nearly two decades of recording and touring. “You Get It All” opens with a satirical peek at Planet Earth from the perspective of a disappointed female God and then settles in with relationship songs: the highlight being “In the Meantime,” a duet with Brandy Clark that calls to mind peak George Jones. “You Get It All” arrives after last year’s “The Alone Together Sessions,” where quarantined Carll revisited and reimagined a selection of his old songs. No surprise, then, that when we spoke to Carll earlier this week, the art of songwriting came up a lot in conversation.

Before speaking about the new album, you are back on the road now, right? Does it feel normal yet?

Advertisement

We’ve been at it for a minute. We had a few gigs over the summer. The last couple of months we’ve been back on the road, eating not the best food and staying at Holiday Inn Express. Does it feel normal? Not really. There are some things that aren’t that different. Like riding a bike, I suppose. It is different from night to night. People seem hesitant. Definitely something as a nation happened. We underwent a huge change.

Advertisement

Are audiences the same as they were before?

Advertisement

I don’t know. I went to see a friend, BJ Barham, doing an American Aquarium show. It was a show I wasn’t performing in. Going out again, I found I’m more of an introvert than I realize. I am not used to being in crowds. I was used to being in my house with my wife, friends and children. [Our circle] got much smaller.

But you didn’t stop completely from performing, did you?

I was out on tour in mid-March 2020 with the “Alone Together” tour. A solo show was the idea. We were in Seattle and we cancelled a show and then had to cancel the rest of the tour. Clubs just started shutting down. We had no idea at the time how long it was going to go on. The question is, how to make a living and keep my sanity? It was definitely scary. It was a very strange and, in a lot of ways, troubling time.

We started to raise money for the band and crew. We did a Kickstarter. Then I started to do the livestream shows. It was the “Alone Together” sessions every Tuesday. We ended up doing 67 episodes. It was a huge thing for me. It was a life saver. Even if I couldn’t see the audience, I knew something special was happening. Now I am touring and every night I will run into a decent part of the audience that was there on those Tuesdays. They are telling me that was their lifeline, not feeling so alone. That’s very special to me.

Advertisement

Talk about “In the Meantime,” the Brandy Clark duet, which sounds like an old school classic country song. How did that collaboration happen?

I wanted to write a country song, a double entendre, heartbreak song. I just had the phrase “in the meantime” in my mind, and I had the chorus. I’d been saving that idea. I got together with Brandy and pitched it to her. We finished it together. I loved what we did. That is an interesting thing about songwriting: if I had written with anybody else, it wouldn’t be what it is. There’s some kind of magic and mystery that comes with collaborative work. You have to sync up and get on the same page. When you do, that’s an incredible feeling.

Speaking of songwriting and magic, have you seen the Beatles documentary, “Get Back”?

Yes. It took me about 30 minutes to realize what I was watching. “Oh, we’re gonna watch the Beatles create and make music.” They are four guys in their 20s but they aren’t four typical guys. They are so incredibly talented. I loved watching that. That is what it is [to write songs]. You get in and make noises and rhymes. You try to follow that muse to wherever it goes. It doesn’t have to make sense on the page. Watching them go back and forth — that was incredible.

Is “You Get It All” a record with a preconceived theme or is it a record of the best songs you have on hand at the time?

Every record, I’m expected to have a narrative, but sometimes that doesn’t exist. With this one, I think it was afterwards that I was looking over the record and realized that these are songs about relationships. Whatever that relationship is, that’s the thing they all have in common.

Has your songwriting process changed much over the years?

I’m just trying to figure shit out these days. Todd Snider has this expression, “I don’t write to change minds but to ease my own.” When I started, I was just writing because it was fun to be creative. More and more I take songwriting a bit more seriously. It’s more important to me to have a point. I’m a lot more intentional than I used to be. I’m 45. That is just part of growth and where I am at.