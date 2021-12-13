NICK SHOULDERS

SATURDAY 12/18. White Water Tavern. $15.

Nick Shoulders has a penchant for poking around in the American South’s dimly lit corners — and for sounding off a subsequent report with a mouthbow and a pristine yodel. Because his music was born in the dancehalls and dives of New Orleans — and perhaps because the word “entertainer” is etched across the strands of his DNA — Shoulder’s songs translate in the barroom as party anthems, though it’s the salty takes on culture and colonialism that leave tunes like “New Dying Soldier” and “Hank’s Checkout Line” lingering in the ear. Get tickets at whitewatertavern.com.

