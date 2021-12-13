ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS VS. HOFSTRA PRIDE, ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS VS. UCA SUGAR BEARS

SATURDAY 12/18. Simmons Bank Arena. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. $10-$35.

Come cheer on both the women’s and men’s Arkansas Razorback basketball teams (or University of Central Arkansas, if that’s where your loyalties lie), no trip to Bud Walton Arena required. The women’s basketball game, pitting the Razorbacks against the UCA Sugar Bears, starts at 1 p.m., and the men’s game against the Hofstra Pride of Hempstead, New York, begins at 7 p.m. Get tickets at simmonsbankarena.com.