Ayana Gray, a Little Rock resident and U of A Fayetteville grad whose speculative novel “Beasts of Prey” has been picked up by Netflix, announced today that she’ll release the next book in her fantasy series, “Beasts of Ruin,” in July of 2022. Gray’s debut novel landed on bestseller lists everywhere and was hailed by The New York Times as “a propulsive mystery mixed with a moving coming-of-age tale and a touch of romance.”

