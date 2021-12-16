Keep your eyes out for Ross Harris, a Little Rock contestant on HBO Max’s reality competition series “Finding Magic Mike,” a play on the title of the steamy 2012 Channing Tatum film. HBO’s premise? A group of men who have “lost their magic” seek to rekindle it, with the help of some talented choreographers and coaches — and some made-for-TV skin-baring. From a press release:

Headlined by host and judge Adam Rodriguez (CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, Ordinary Jo and original Magic Mike films), the series is a sexy, heart-warming, high-stakes show that challenges a diverse set of “everyday” men to dig deep and bare their souls (and more!) for a chance at reinvention, a performance on the famed Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas, and a large cash prize. The show offers the entertaining and emotional uplift the Magic Mike franchise is known for while sharing a revelatory new look at what it means to be a man today.

The show is available to stream starting today, Dec. 16. Here’s the trailer: