Ján Rombauer - Cheers^ - O 75 Slovak National Gallery

Change of plans for New Year’s Eve: We’re all staying in (because: whoa), sipping a beverage of our own inclination and blasting playlists from the Arkansas Times archives.

A crowd-sourced effort from the archives, featuring Magic Cropdusters, Johnny Cash, Arkansas Bo, and Pharoah Sanders.

Advertisement

A real-deal country music primer from Flap Jones, host of “Not Necessarily Nashville.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our Halloween 2021 salute. Because, frankly, it’s lookin’ pretty dang scary out there.

Advertisement

Cheers! Here’s the boozy playlist with which we kicked off the year.

Hail, hail, Willie George Hale. Here’s a YouTube romp through Little Beaver’s classic party catalogue.

An annotated playlist from Arkansas Times contributor Daniel Ford, from back when “flatten the curve” was a thing people said.

A snapshot playlist called “Once Upon a Time In America,” from professional midwife and Hot Springs mover-and-shaker Shea Linal Childs.

Selections from arts and entertainment editors at alternative news publications around the country, one year following the election of Donald Trump to the presidency in 2016. Including this one from Joshua Asante:

Jams circa 2018 from Alex Flanders, creator of Crying Weasel Vintage and one-time host of the one of the best radio shows on KABF-FM 88.3, “Girls.”

Lastly, but in the spirit of keeping your New Year’s Eve (and your 2022) as weird as possible, here’s a mix the playlist wizards at Rural War Room did for the Arkansas Times in 2015.