UPDATE: When we went to press with the event roundup below, omicron had just reared its head in Arkansas. Now, the virus continues to break records and place strain on Arkansas families and medical workers. The outlook is bound to change over the course of the next month. Until then, support your local artists however you can, get your booster shot, mask up, avoid crowded indoor spaces and stay informed.

Joan Marcus

Though the arrival of the omicron variant and the sky-high numbers of willingly unvaccinated Americans leave us wanting to hide under a rock and suggest you do likewise, here’s our reality as it pertains to the arts in Arkansas: Until we get this thing under control (or, more likely, until it becomes endemic like influenza or the common cold), we’ve got to stay engaged, stay vigilant and figure out a way to keep ourselves safely fed by the life-affirming power of theater, music and art. You want to be like those emotionally numb hordes in an episode of “Black Mirror?” Or the brainwashed ideologues of Orwell’s “1984” machinations? Didn’t think so. Our prescription for an antidote: Booster up, mask up and support your local creatives however you can. The virus will be on the move well into 2022, and an increasing number of shows require proof of vaccination, so make sure you have that card ready to go. Gathering safely for live performance is a work in progress; be on the lookout for policy changes or date changes, and handle them with all the grace you can summon. Here’s a glance at what’s planned for the upcoming weeks in Central Arkansas.

courtesy Simmons Bank Arena courtesy Simmons Bank Arena

SATURDAY 2/5. Simmons Bank Arena. 8 p.m. $50-$225.

Fun facts about Reba McEntire include, but are not limited to, the following: Her rags-to-riches 1991 anthem “Fancy,” originally recorded by Bobbie Gentry, is mentioned in Stephen King’s novel “Duma Key” and has become bedrock repertoire at drag shows and karaoke bars across the country. She calls her boyfriend “Sugar Tot,” and they watched “Mare of Easttown” during the pandemic. She has her own custom “Redhead” shade of brow tint, created by her longtime makeup artist Brett Freedman, with the accompanying tagline “Reba kicks some major arch.” And she’s contributed over 100 singles to Billboard’s country charts, 25 of which hit No. 1. Now known mostly mononymously, Reba’s joined the company of Dolly Parton and Tanya Tucker as an enduring emblem of country queendom, iconized and adored by some of the same folks that rolled their eyes in 1991 at “Is There Life Out There?” Case in point (with a spoiler warning): Reba’s triumphant — and wholly fitting — cameo as a mythical sea spirit in “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” Get tickets at simmonsbankarena.com.

QUAPAW PLAYS BRAHMS

TUESDAY 2/1. Clinton Presidential Center. 7 p.m. $31.

If this concert were titled “Quapaw Plays Flower Pots,” would you look twice? Because that’s what’s happening for this River Rhapsody Series performance of Caroline Shaw’s “‘Boris Kerner’ for Cello and Flower Pots,” situated cleverly alongside Brahms’ String Quartet in A Minor and avant-garde composer Gyorgi Ligeti’s “Quartet No. 1″ (Metamorphoses nocturnes). If you’re only catching the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s mainstage concerts at Robinson Center, you’re missing out on some compelling stuff at this regular Tuesday night series; get hip at arkansassymphony.org.

ARKANSAS TIMES MARGARITA FEST

THURSDAY 2/3. The Hall.

If you were at last year’s Margarita Fest, you know the competition was stiff. Though each station was equipped with the same smooth Milagro tequila, the resulting cocktails were myriad — watermelon margaritas, vibrantly colored sugar rims instead of the classic salt ring, fiery jalapeño-infused blends and, of course, straight-ahead takes on a classic marg. Presented by the Little Rock Zoo, this year’s fest takes the competition to Little Rock’s newest event venue, with live music, lots of lime and a VIP mezzanine serving catered food. Why margaritas in February, you ask? Because time is a human invention and so is tequila, so mark your calendars and start making your plan for getting home responsibly. See centralarkansastickets.com for tickets.

courtesy of Simmons Bank Arena courtesy of Simmons Bank Arena

FRIDAY 2/4. Simmons Bank Arena. 7 p.m. $27-$113.

All sports are theater at heart, and that’s part of why exhibition basketball stars The Harlem Globetrotters have remained the undisputed ambassadors of stylized hoop shooting over the years. Initially segregated from the all-white NBA, now intertwined with the behemoth basketball association, the Globetrotters were founded on Chicago’s South Side in 1926 as the Savoy Big Five, and the revolving team’s fancy footwork and razzle-dazzle athleticism have made them a touring attraction whose appeal extends well beyond the NBA fan demographic. Get tickets at simmonsbankarena.com.

JOANNA SHAW TAYLOR

WEDNESDAY 2/23. Rev Room. 8 p.m. $20-$25.

Blues guitarist and soul singer Joanna Shaw Taylor grew up in the UK’s Black Country region, so named for the smoke and coal dust its mining and ironworking industries emitted, and she’s based in Detroit these days, working with some of Motor City’s seasoned session musicians. Her latest, “The Blues Album,” was produced and recorded by guitarists Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Ocean Way Studios in Nashville, and pays homage to Albert King, Little Village and Magic Sam, among others. Check out her fierce badassery on “Let Me Down Easy,” and grab tickets at revroom.com.

THE MEDICAL MARIJUANA & CBD WELLNESS EXPO

FRIDAY 2/18-SATURDAY 2/19. Albert Pike Masonic Center. 1-5 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.

With the development of the medical marijuana industry in Arkansas has come a demystifying of cannabis, and of what it has to offer across its various strains and forms. This expo, sponsored by Responsible Growth Arkansas, tackles the big cannabis questions: legislative, pharmaceutical and otherwise. For the expo’s industry day on Friday, Feb. 18, Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Director Doralee Chandler gives a regulatory update, and industry experts talk legislation, advertising, human resources and more. A consumer-focused day of programming on Saturday, Feb. 19, features panel discussions on cooking with cannabis, cannabis and pets, testing procedures and more, including breakout sessions on particular qualifying conditions like PTSD, seizures and pain. A cocktail network party follows the Saturday sessions. Get tickets at centralarkansastickets.com.

TODD SNIDER

THURSDAY 2/17. The Hall. 8 p.m. $30-$50.

Oregon songwriter Todd Snider has been pissing people off with extended monologues, biting humor and folk rock since the ‘90s, collaborating with the likes of Loretta Lynn and John Prine and picking up where “Alice’s Restaurant” left off. His latest, “First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder,” poses its narrator as “a preacher who’s full of shit,” Snider told Rolling Stone, grasping for truth in a society “divided by infinity … racially, religiously, physically, financially.” Get tickets to that tent revival at littlerockhall.com.

jenni.ferby

TURQUOISE TIGER, TROY BENNETT’S GRAVEYARD LIPS, JEREMIAH JAMES BAKER

FRIDAY 2/18. Vino’s. 7 p.m.

Kyle R. Goff and Tristan Bethea’s ensemble Turquoise Tiger is bringing its “hypnagogic pop” to the hallowed backroom at Vino’s Brewpub, with a melodic set from Hammond, Louisiana, outfit Troy Bennett’s Graveyard Lips and the ethereally deep-voiced dark folk songwriter Jeremiah James Baker.

Chris Lee

GIL SHAHAM: BARBER’S VIOLIN CONCERTO

SATURDAY 2/26-SUNDAY 2/27. Robinson Center. 7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun.

“Ethiopia’s Shadow in America,” a 1932 composition by Little Rock’s own Florence Price, opens this program from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, with Tchaikovsky’s cyclical “Symphony No. 5 in E Minor” and a guest appearance from violin superstar Gil Shaham on Samuel Barber’s romantic (and only) concerto for violin. Get tickets at arkansassymphony.org, where you’ll also find details on how to join ASO conductor Geoffrey Robson for a brown bag lunch talk at noon on Thursday, Feb. 24.

‘HAMILTON’

TUESDAY 2/8-SUNDAY 2/20. Robinson Center. $49-$149.

When does two hours and 40 minutes feel like an instant? When it’s the runtime of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2015 musical “Hamilton” — the story of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton told through rapidfire song, rap and spoken word, which Miranda described as “America then, as told by America now.” The record-breaking exercise in retrospection is on the move in 2022 as a touring production, with a much-anticipated stop in Little Rock. Get tickets at celebrityattractions.com.

Jeremy Daniel

‘HAIRSPRAY’

FRIDAY 3/4-SUNDAY 3/6. Robinson Center. $36-$89.

In the grand tradition of Divine and Harvey Fierstein, drag performer Andrew Levitt/Nina West steps into the role of Edna Turnblad for this touring production of “Hairspray,” the beloved 2002 musical adaptation of John Waters’ 1988 film of the same name. Never have racism and fatphobia been battled with such a ridiculous confection of a Broadway soundtrack, and were this not a year when “Hamilton” was rolling into town, it’d be the main touring Broadway ticket to grab this season. Get tickets at celebrityattractions.com.

Joseph Ross Smith

YOLA

TUESDAY 3/22. The Hall. 8 p.m. $25-$50.

Meet Yolanda Quartey, better known mononymously as Yola — native of Bristol, England, and current vocal powerhouse of Nashville, Tennessee. If you’ve missed her 2019 track “Ride Out in the Country” on XM radio, give it a spin and catch her later this year when Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic drops, with Yola in the role of Cotton Plant (Woodruff County) native and rock godmother Sister Rosetta Tharpe. After Yola performed at the Newport Folk Festival in 2019, word of her live performance spread like wildfire, and you’re likely to discover exactly why at this Little Rock stop on her 2022 tour. Get tickets at littlerockhall.com.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: TRIBUTE TO THE QUEEN OF SOUL, ARETHA FRANKLIN

SATURDAY 3/12-SUNDAY 3/13. Robinson Center. 7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun.

Brooklyn-born singer and actor Capathia Jenkins (pictured) was the powerhouse behind “Caroline, or Change” on Broadway, and she’s landing in Arkansas in March for an Aretha Franklin tribute, joined by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and by Grammy-nominated soul musician Ryan Shaw. On the program are Aretha’s cornerstones “Respect,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Amazing Grace” and more. Get tickets at arkansassymphony.org.

David Allen

BEYOND THE EATS: ALTON BROWN LIVE

WEDNESDAY 3/30. Robinson Center. 7 p.m.

If, like me, you learned from Alton Brown how to make beef jerky with a box fan and some air filters, or about the virtues of marinating red potatoes in a little vinegar before using them in a potato salad recipe, you’re the target audience for this Alton expansion pack, a live variety show that features, Brown’s website trumpets, “audience interaction, maybe a gameshow segment, strange devices, and other generally foodie stuff.” Get tickets at celebrityattractions.com.

‘SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY’

TUESDAY 3/1-SUNDAY 3/20. Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

Before COVID-19 darkened theaters across the globe, Jocelyn Bioh’s comedy about teenage girldom in Ghana was eliciting big belly laughs from audiences in packed playhouses. Now, the tale of schoolgirls clamoring to define beauty and to seek acceptance is headed to the beloved stage at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, which charmed audiences in pandemic times with creatively staged outdoor performances of “Marie and Rosetta” and “Primating,” and a holiday return to the Main Street playhouse with “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Get tickets at therep.org.

ARKANSAS TIMES CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

FRIDAY 3/25. Argenta Plaza, North Little Rock. 6-9 p.m. $30.

One hundred and fifty craft beers await you for the tasting, with a whole section dedicated to spiked seltzer, music by DJ Mike Poe and food from Lili’s Mexican Street Food, La Casa de Mi Abuelita Maw Maw’s House, The Prickly Pickle, Twisted Fries and Tony’s Coneys. Get tickets to the sudsiest party in town at centralarkansastickets.com.

IN BRIEF

Argenta Community Theater channels its penchant for Sondheim with a run of “A Little Night Music,” Tue., Feb. 1-Sun., Feb. 6. “The World of Musicals” brings a collage of Broadway hits to the stage at Reynolds Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. Tue., Feb. 1. Joe Purdy performs from his vast folk-informed repertoire at the White Water Tavern, 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 2, $25. “The Play That Goes Wrong” goes up at The Studio Theatre, Thu., Feb. 3-Sun., Feb. 13. Stays in Vegas plays a rock show at Vino’s Brewpub, 7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4. MacArthur fellow and Grammy-winning mandolinist Chris Thile gives a concert at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway, 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4. Dawson Hollow brings its Ozark folk rock to the stage at Stickyz, 8:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4. Weeping Gate and Delirium Effect share a bill at Vino’s Brewpub, 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 5. The Cadillac Three commence with the “Hillbilly Hypnotized” tour at The Hall, 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 5, $20-$35. Comedian Bert Kreischer goes for laughs at Simmons Bank Arena, 7 p.m. Sun., Feb. 6, $40-$100. Saxophonist John Ellis plays a concert for the return of Jazz at the Joint, Mon., Feb. 7, The Joint, North Little Rock. “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom” imagines pioneer Lynda Blackmon’s story for the stage, 7:30 p.m. Tue., Feb. 8, Reynolds Performance Hall, Conway. Murry’s Dinner Playhouse stages “The Perfect Wedding,” Tue., Feb. 8-Sat., March 12. Texas rockers Giovannie and the Hired Guns give a show at Rev Room, 8:15 p.m. Wed., Feb. 9, $15-$18. Mosaic Templars Cultural Center hosts “This Is Who I Am,” a community storytelling event, 6 p.m. Thu., Feb. 10. Elders of country harmony Alabama give a concert at Simmons Bank Arena with opener Tracy Lawrence, 7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 11. Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain perform at King’s in Conway, 8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 11, $5. Singer Renee Elise Goldsberry, who played Angelica in “Hamilton,” performs at UA Pulaski Tech’s Center for the Humanities and Arts, 7:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 12, $50-$75. Midnight South takes the stage at King’s 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 12, $5. Funk You funks it up at Stickyz, 8:15 p.m. Wed., Feb. 16. Ballet Arkansas performs a celebrated classical ballet, “Coppelia & The Toymaker,” Thu., Feb. 17-Sun., Feb. 20, UA Pulaski Tech Center for the Humanities and Arts. Fingerstyle guitar duo Eric Skye and Jamie Stillway duet at The Joint in North Little Rock for the Argenta Acoustic Music Series, Thu., Feb. 17. Maine rockers The Mallett Brothers land at Stickyz, 8:15 p.m. Thu., Feb. 17. Smile Empty Soul and Autumn Academy perform at 8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 18, at Stickyz. King’s hosts a show from R@ndom, 8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 18, $5. Vino’s hosts a show from Skreaming Skeletons, 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 19. Hendrix Hat Trick performs at Kings in Conway, 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 19, $5. Comedian Katt Williams greets his fans at Simmons Bank Arena on his “World War III” tour, 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 19. Badfish, a Sublime tribute band, channel “Santeria” with a show at The Hall, with opening sets from Kash’d Out and Dale and the Zdubs, 8 p.m. Tue., Feb. 22, $20-$40. Yamato Drummers of Japan give a concert at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway, 7:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 23. Stephanie S. Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation and former staffer in the Clinton White House, speaks at The Joint in Argenta as part of the Potluck and Poison Ivy storytelling series, 6 p.m. Thu., Feb. 24, $35. Van Halen tribute band 84 “Jump” onstage at The Hall, 8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 25, $25-$40. Pett, Zilla, A Civil Servant and JM Landsdowne share a bill at Vino’s, 8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 25. Lane Long gives a show in Conway at Kings, 8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 25, $5. Professional Bull Riders’ Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown pits man against beast at Simmons Bank Arena, 7:45 p.m. Fri., Feb. 25 and 6:45 p.m. Sat., Feb. 26, $19-$109. The 2022 SoMa Mardi Gras Parade goes up on South Main Street, noon-3 p.m. Sat., Feb. 26. Tupelo, Mississippi, prizefighter-turned-rock ‘n’ roller Paul Thorn takes the stage at the Rev Room, 8:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 26. Kings hosts the dynamic Tyler Kinchen and The Right Pieces, 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 26. Banjoist/songwriter William Elliott Whitmore sings of rural Iowa and beyond, 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 26, $10.

Chris Casella

MARCH

Rapper Wale gives a concert at The Hall for his “Under a Blue Moon” tour, 9 p.m. Tue., March 1, $30-$80. Stacey McAdoo and Writeous Poets cap off a performance of the Melba Patillo Beals story for “Warriors Don’t Cry” at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway, 7:30 p.m. Wed., March 2. Trumpeter and bandleader Shamarr Allen brings his Lower 9th Ward sound to the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. Fri., March 4, $10.

Jon Gunnar

Kings in Conway hosts a show from the Chris Baker Band, 8 p.m. $5. Wraith and Hate Monger get loud at Vino’s, 8 p.m. Sat., March 5. Kings in Conway hosts a show from Tyler Kinchen, 8 p.m. Sat., March 5, $5. Jazz guitarist Tom Guarna performs for the Jazz at the Joint series, The Joint, North Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. Mon., March 7. Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway hosts a touring performance of “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” 7:30 p.m. Tue., March 8. “Our Town” goes up at Argenta Community Theater, Wed., March 9-Sat., March 19. Katy Kirby & Sun June play at Stickyz, 8:30 p.m. Fri., March 11. Thirty years after the release of Gin Blossoms’ “New Miserable Experience,” the premise captures the zeitgeist more accurately than ever; catch them at The Hall, 8 p.m. March 12, $25-$139. The Back Beats play at Kings in Conway, 8 p.m. Sat., March 12, $5. The two-day Hot Springs International Women’s Film Festival goes up at 2 p.m. Sat., March 12, at Central Theatre. Nineties Seattle rockers Candlebox give a concert at The Hall, 8 p.m. Tue., March 15, $27-$55. Argenta Acoustic Music Series hosts a performance from French-Algerian guitarist Pierre Bensusan at The Joint in North Little Rock, Thu., March 17. Elvis tribute artist Travis LeDoyt performs at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, March 17-19. The Stolen Faces pay tribute to Grateful Dead at Four Quarter Bar, 9 p.m. Sat., March 19. “The Marvelous Wonderettes” goes up at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, March 22-April 23. Arkansas Times’ own publisher Alan Leveritt spends an evening storytelling at the Potluck and Poison Ivy series, Thu., March 24, 6 p.m., The Joint, North Little Rock, $35. Contemporary Christian rockers Casting Crowns land at Simmons Bank Arena, with opening sets from We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor, 7 p.m. Thu., March 24, $20-$90. Country Music Association’s entertainer of the year Eric Church reunites with his legion of adoring crowds at Simmons Bank Arena, 8 p.m. Sat., March 26. Guest pianist Joseph Joubert joins the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra for “Fascinating Gershwin,” 7:30 p.m. Sat., March 26, and 3 p.m. Sun., March 27. Get Off My Lawn performs at Kings in Conway, 8:30 p.m. Sat., March 26, $5.