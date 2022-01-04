The 35th annual “Small Works on Paper” exhibit, to tour around various galleries in the state over the coming year, gets an opening reception Thursday, Jan. 6, at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. The reception begins at 6 p.m. with brief remarks by Quantia Fletcher, director of Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, and Small Works on Paper Coordinator Cheri Leffew, followed by a gallery talk with several of the participating artists.