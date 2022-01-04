Architecture nerds, go check out Leslie Newell Peacock’s survey of cool Little Rock structures in this month’s issue of the Arkansas Times.
And while you’re at it, here’s the full schedule for Arkansas Historic Preservation Program’s Sandwiching in History tours, which the organization holds virtually on its social media channels for now, typically at noon on the first Friday of the month. You can check out a bunch of past tours here. Neat!
Here’s the 2022 schedule.
Jan. 7 – Saline County Courthouse, Benton
Feb. 4 – Hinderliter House, Historic Arkansas Museum, Little Rock
March 4 – Engelberger House, North Little Rock
April 1 – La Petite Roche (The “Little Rock”), Little Rock
May 6 – Camp Ouachita Girl Scout Camp Historic District at Lake Sylvia Recreation Area, Perryville
June 3 – Huddleston Store and McKinzie Store (Lum and Abner Jot ‘Em Down Store), Pine Ridge
July 8 – Orval E. Faubus House, Huntsville
Aug. 5 – Fraternal Section, Oakland & Fraternal Historic Cemetery Park, Little Rock
Sept. 9 – Historic Downtown Conway
Oct. 7 – Petit Jean State Park Civilian Conservation Corps Structures, Morrilton
Nov. 4 – Historic Climber Motor Car Factory, Unit A, Little Rock
Dec. 2 – Camp Robinson World War II German Prisoner of War Camp, North Little Rock