Architecture nerds, go check out Leslie Newell Peacock’s survey of cool Little Rock structures in this month’s issue of the Arkansas Times.

And while you’re at it, here’s the full schedule for Arkansas Historic Preservation Program’s Sandwiching in History tours, which the organization holds virtually on its social media channels for now, typically at noon on the first Friday of the month. You can check out a bunch of past tours here. Neat!

Here’s the 2022 schedule.

