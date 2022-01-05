The year 2022 is five days old and it’s already a complete shitshow. Record-breaking COVID numbers and school closures! Cancelation of life as we know it! Book banning is back! And all this in the wake of losing national treasure Betty White and discovering Jay Johnston went all “Let’s Go Brandon” on us.

Whatever’s got you stressed, the state’s largest health facility, in addition to its monumental efforts to quell the pandemic within its walls and across Arkansas, is offering free meditation and mindfulness sessions every day at noon online. UAMS’ Mindfulness Program initially began offering the meditation sessions for patients, staff, faculty and students, but is ready to begin inviting the public. Details:

Advertisement