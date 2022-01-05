Last November, CNBC paid a visit to The Studio Theatre on Seventh Street in downtown Little Rock as part of an investigation into the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, a $16 billion pot of money aimed at providing relief for an ailing live entertainment industry.

The thrust of the story: While neighboring organizations Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock and The Royal Players in Benton — theaters with organizational structures similar to that at The Studio Theatre — received relief money, The Studio Theatre was denied funding. The reasons for the grant denial, executive director Shelby-Allison Hibbs and treasurer Amanda Kennedy say, remain a mystery. Here’s the video story.

And a word from Hibbs in a press release: