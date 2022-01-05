Last November, CNBC paid a visit to The Studio Theatre on Seventh Street in downtown Little Rock as part of an investigation into the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, a $16 billion pot of money aimed at providing relief for an ailing live entertainment industry.
The thrust of the story: While neighboring organizations Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock and The Royal Players in Benton — theaters with organizational structures similar to that at The Studio Theatre — received relief money, The Studio Theatre was denied funding. The reasons for the grant denial, executive director Shelby-Allison Hibbs and treasurer Amanda Kennedy say, remain a mystery. Here’s the video story.
And a word from Hibbs in a press release:
“As venues are opening up around the country, a key part of the plan included the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG). For many theatres across the country, this support acted as a lifeline to keep venues afloat until COVID restrictions could be lessened. While we are so happy for our neighbors that received support, we believe The Studio Theatre was denied this grant for arbitrary reasons and without explanation. Finding answers and appealing our denial has taken several months, but to no avail.
We appreciate CNBC for following this story about the SVOG over the past year and highlighting several problems with the application/review system. We are also so grateful that they took an interest in our particular difficulties with the program and sent a camera crew to Little Rock to interview our Treasurer, Amanda Kennedy. She led the charge of pursuing this grant and collected documents upon documents to prove that we are a real theatre venue.
At this point, we have exhausted all options, but we hope that some change is possible with more awareness (for The Studio and the thousands of other organizations shut out).