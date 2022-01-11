Maya Angelou — revered poet, singer and author — is now the first Black woman to be depicted on the U.S. quarter. Angelou spent ten years of her childhood in Stamps, (Lafayette County) in South Arkansas, where she lived with her grandmother, Annie Henderson. Angelou died in 2014 at age 86.

The coin is the first in a series from the U.S. Mint called “The American Women Quarters Program.” Angelou is seen “with her arms uplifted,” the Mint said. ‘Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived.” More from the U.S. Mint below, followed by an excerpt from the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The Maya Angelou Quarter is the first coin in the American Women Quarters™ Program. Maya Angelou was a celebrated writer, performer, and social activist. She rose to international prominence as an author after the publication of her groundbreaking autobiography “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” Angelou’s published works of verse, non-fiction, and fiction include more than 30 bestselling titles. Angelou’s remarkable career encompasses dance, theater, journalism, and social activism. She appeared in Broadway and off-Broadway plays, including “Cabaret for Freedom,” which she wrote with Godfrey Cambridge. At the request of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., she served as northern coordinator of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. In 1978, she was a National Book Award judge for biography and autobiography. Angelou read “On the Pulse of Morning” at the 1992 inauguration of President Clinton. Angelou’s reading marked the first time an African American woman wrote and presented a poem at a presidential inauguration. She was also only the second poet in history to do so, following Robert Frost, who recited a poem at President Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961. Angelou received more than 30 honorary degrees and was inducted into the Wake Forest University Hall of Fame for Writers. In 2010, President Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She was also the 2013 recipient of the Literarian Award, an honorary National Book Award for contributions to the literary community.

