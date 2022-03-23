Yola, Live at the Hall in Little Rock, AR Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Yola, Live at the Hall in Little Rock, AR Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Brian Chilson

UPDATE: Staff photographer Brian Chilson was onsite to catch the show. A few stills:

Yola at The Hall, 2022, by Brian Chilson 1 of 13



YOLA

TUESDAY 3/22. The Hall. 8 p.m. $25-$50.

Meet Yolanda Quartey, better known mononymously as Yola — native of Bristol, England, and current vocal powerhouse of Nashville, Tennessee. If you’ve missed her 2019 track “Ride Out in the Country” on SiriusXM radio, give it a spin and catch her later this year when Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic drops, with Yola in the role of Cotton Plant (Woodruff County) native and rock godmother Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

After Yola performed at the Newport Folk Festival in 2019, word of her live performance spread like wildfire, and you’re likely to discover exactly why at this Little Rock stop on her 2022 tour. Get tickets at littlerockhall.com.