From Arkansas-connected doom noise gods The Body, here’s a track appropos of today’s awfulness — “A Lament,” the horrific beginner to 2021’s “I’ve Seen All I Need to See.” Pitchfork nails it:

I’ve Seen All I Need to See begins like a short horror film. A stoic reading of Douglas Dunn’s “The Kaleidoscope”—written after the early death of the Scottish poet’s wife, Lesley, in 1981—unspools beneath curdled chords and foreboding drum knocks. Dunn’s poem is about the Groundhog Day-like torture of wanting to care for someone who is no longer there, of being forced to relive their death daily. The Body spend the next 37 minutes considering this grim scene from every angle, from the loneliness of the end to the dour acceptance of the living.

<a href="https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/ive-seen-all-i-need-to-see">I’ve Seen All I Need To See by the body</a>