A BLACK SUMMER’S NIGHT: MAXWELL/SADE TRIBUTE CONCERT

FRIDAY 5/27. Rev Room. 9 p.m. $15-$25.

Taking its name from the slow-burn trilogy that neo-soul pioneer Maxwell released across the span of a decade, this tribute concert engages some of the city’s most reliably inventive interpreters: trumpeter Rodney Block, vocalists Bijoux and Tawanna Campbell and others. Expect to be guided through Maxwell’s catalog, and that of Nigerian-born British singer-songwriter Sade, whose longstanding disdain for the publicity limelight means most fans became devotees — and stayed devotees — based solely on her music (gasp!). Nearly 40 years after it was released, 1984’s glassy “Smooth Operator” was completely of its era and yet still holds up. Whether that tune is the entirety of your Sade knowledge or you can sing every silky-sweet line of “Soldier of Love,” this’ll be a good time. Get tickets at revroom.com.