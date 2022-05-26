YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

SATURDAY 5/28. The Hall. 8 p.m. $25-$65.

For two genres so often considered diametric opposites, guitar metal and classical music sure have a lot in common: demanding technical cadenzas, a tendency to glorify virtuosos and divas, a penchant for the epic and the operatic. And though Swedish superstar Yngwie Malmsteen — maligned or revered, depending on who you ask — was far from the first to make those connections, he did cement them into the 1980s pop culture zeitgeist. “When I heard Paganini,” he told Guitar World last year, “that was the biggest moment. Nobody was playing those crazy arpeggios. Everybody was just playing the box. But I wanted to play that shit on guitar.” He’s joined on this bill by musician and actor Kurt Deimer. Get tickets at littlerockhall.com.