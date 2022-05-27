Y’all, it’s happening. Isaac Alexander, the melody maker behind Big Silver, The Eulogy Brothers and an impeccable set of solo albums, got his school days band, Screaming Mimes, back together.

AND THEY RELEASED A RECORD.

WITH BIJOUX ON VOCALS.

From the band’s Instagram:30 years in the making, The Screaming Mimes present “Pleasure Avenue” — featuring Isaac Alexander on vocals, rhythm guitar and bass; Rob Bell on keyboards and bass; David Shedd on lead/rhythm guitars and bass; and Aaron Brister on drums and percussion. PLUS the Mimes were also stoked to collaborate with Norman Williamson on alto saxophone, Jose Holloway on trumpet, Stephen Colby on baritone saxophone/flute and the incomparable Bijoux on background vocals. Grab your Discman or jam box — or just settle for your AirPods — and prepare to shake your caboose.

Words fail, except maybe these two: Fuck, yes.

Here’s to “Pleasure Avenue,” out everywhere and streaming 24 hours a day all damn weekend.