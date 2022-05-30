The Huntsville, Arkansas-born king of Canadian rock ’n’ roll, Ronnie Hawkins, died Sunday at age 87.

South of the Canadian border, “Rompin’ Ronnie” only had a couple of U.S. chart hits, with his early sides produced by Hot Springs native Henry Glover. Hawkins was better known for recruiting talent for his band, The Hawks, who later went on to renown – from Janis Joplin’s Full Tilt Boogie Band to guitarists Roy Buchanan and Pat Travers to actress Beverly D’Angelo. But the collection of musicians most famously associated with Hawkins is The Band, led by Phillips County native Levon Helm.

Advertisement

Helm, Hawkins’s onetime drummer and bandleader, noted that Hawkins could “quote Shakespeare when he was in the mood,” while also being “the most vulgar and outrageous” character Helm had ever met.

Born Jan. 10, 1935, in Madison County, Arkansas, Hawkins died May 29, 2022, in Ontario at age 87. A raconteur, a jokester, and an entertainer who didn’t play a musical instrument, Hawkins attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville as a physical education major. Also a diver, Hawkins was known for his acrobatic stage moves and his “camel walk,” later popularized by Michael Jackson as “the moon walk.” Hawkins is remembered in pop culture for being Bob Dylan and John Lennon adjacent, and for his appearances in films like “Heaven’s Gate,” “Renaldo and Clara,” “Prom Night II,” and “The Last Waltz,” a 1978 concert film about The Band.

Advertisement

With his northwest Arkansas base, a teenaged Hawkins “had run bootleg whiskey from Missouri to the dry counties of Oklahoma in a souped-up Model A Ford,” Helm recalled in his memoir. From Arkansas bootlegger to Ontario – where Hawkins became an Officer of the Order of Canada, a Juno Award winner, Canada Walk of Fame inductee and Canadian Music Industry Hall of Famer – Canada was “the promised land” to Hawkins.

Advertisement

And this, despite being warned by Diamond Helm, Levon’s father – who’d never been – that ‘Canadia’ had “ten months of winter up there and two months of bad sledding.”

In his native country, Hawkins is a rockabilly footnote. In his native state, Hawkins will be remembered as a rock ’n’ roll godfather. In his adopted country – Hawkins will be remembered as the rock ’n’ roll godfather.

Here’s Hawkins and others remembering Levon Helm, from former Arkansas Times entertainment editor Robert Bell.

And here’s additional material on Hawkins from “Arkansongs” and the Arkansas Times:

Advertisement

https://arktimes.com/ entertainment/arkansongs/2004/ 11/18/ronnie-hawkins-part-1

https://arktimes.com/ entertainment/arkansongs/2004/ 11/23/ronnie-hawkins-part-ii