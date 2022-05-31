CHARLOTTE TAYLOR & GYPSY RAIN

FRIDAY 6/3. Kings Live Music, Conway. 8 p.m. $5.

Charlotte Taylor, a soul vocalist who specializes in making you love songs you previously felt lukewarm about, brings her rock-solid backing outfit Gypsy Rain (Matt Stone, John Roach, Bruce Johnston) to Kings Live Music, a prolific presence in the Conway live music scene (along with the university-centric Bear’s Den Pizza.) A blues-centered singer who’s been on Little Rock stages long enough to outlast some of the venues she’s played in, Taylor’s voice is enormous and remarkably elastic, big and brash enough to do justice to “Chain of Fools” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” and sultry enough to turn on a dime for “Pretty, Pretty,” a song Taylor wrote after a Beale Street bystander tipped his hat to her as she passed.