From host Osyrus Bolly comes The Village Place’s Backyard Music Festival, with performances from some of the city’s chief talent: Joshua Asante, Bri Ailene, Akeem Kemp, Jose Holloway, Anikae Brown and DJ Ras Levi. The gathering, set for this Saturday, June 4, runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2718 South Arch Street. Bring a lawn chair!