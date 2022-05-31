‘QUEER’

THURSDAY 6/2-SATURDAY 7/30. Fenix Gallery at Mt. Sequoyah, Fayetteville.

Fayetteville not-for-profit Fenix Arts is hosting “QUEER,” a gallery collection of works by LGBTQIA+ artists across the Mid-South that wades into questions about queer identities through photography, ink pressings, fiber arts and drawings in graphite and colored pencil.

courtesy of Fenix Arts

In one sculpture — Rachel Trusty’s “Uncle Wayne” — a coppery braid of human hair emerges from a corner of a gray concrete cube, while in Joshua Brinlee’s “Self-Portrait as Hoarder,” the artist’s musculature strains a latex Polo shirt as he stands among an immaculately shiny assemblage of anal plugs. The works are gorgeous and defiant and deeply varied in both tone and medium, and the represented artists will give a discussion at the Fenix Gallery starting at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3.

courtesy of Fenix Arts

A performance of a one-act play from folk entertainer Willi Carlisle accompanies the showing, and the exhibition stays up until July 30. The exhibition was juried by retired UA Little Rock Gallery Director Brad Cushman, whose longtime championing of self-taught and radically outspoken art dovetails perfectly with the exhibition’s thrust. See fenixarts.org for details.