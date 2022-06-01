Four hundred-and-two works from Arkansas art students were submitted to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts’ young artist competition this year, “which has grown from drawing, painting and sculpture to include photography, animation and digital work,” director of community engagement Chris Revelle said.

Five works from each grade — kindergarten through 12th grade — were selected for the exhibition, and 41 of those works received special awards.

Dr. Emily Jean Hood, assistant professor and coordinator of art education at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, served as juror, and you can see the works here.

“Clay, pencil, paper, watercolor, charcoal, pastel — there is so much variety in the materials these young artists used to express themselves,” Hood said.