The parking garage on the northeast corner of Eighth and Main streets downtown is getting a fresh splash of paint, thanks to an effort coordinated by Downtown Little Rock Partnership, Arkansas Arts Council and arts organization Cutwell 4 Kids.

Artist Anthony Tidwell, a 2019 Governor’s Arts Award winner and founder of Cutwell 4 Kids, will lead a free, virtual workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 6, on mural making — the equipment you use, how to design a mural and how to bring it to life. (Got an art-minded kid whose sidewalk chalk creations might blossom into “emerging muralist” territory? Register for the workshop here.) “Young creatives’ brush strokes matter,” Tidwell said, “and with the proper guidance and support, those brushstrokes could be viewed by thousands.”

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership, which offered the space at Eighth and Main streets for a community-built mural, will then select one of the designs, and attendees (plus volunteers, if your weekend could use some art in it!) will paint it on the parking garage canvas between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Cool!