There’s a ton going on in Little Rock this weekend — the Village Place Backyard Festival, Recognizer with Thisness at Four Quarter Bar and Mutants of the Monster, to name a few. Add this one to your list: the Little Rock Night Market, happening from 5-10 p.m. at Library Square, (100 S. Rock St.)

Advertisement

Among its delights: a dance battle, music from Nicky Parrish, DJ Nick Hud, Tim Anthony, DJ Charles Hoo-Ray of KABF’s Bantunauts Radio; a free salsa lesson from Leah Patterson; food from Vegan Option, Haygood BBQ, Cheesecake on Point and ShoBo’s Kitchen and local vendors everywhere you look. After a pandemic-induced hiatus, this is gonna be a great time. And admission is free.