THE EMO NIGHT TOUR

FRIDAY 8/12. The Hall. 8 p.m. $15-$35.

Feeling a bit angsty lately? You’re not alone. Why not take the opportunity to scream it all out at Emo Night? The best emo dance party around is making a stop at Little Rock’s newest large-scale venue, and the DJs will be spinning all the best songs all night long. Think My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Taking Back Sunday. Whether it was “just a phase,” or more of a lifestyle, we know you can tap back into your inner teenage dirtbag. Grab your eyeliner, maybe some skinny jeans, and head to the Hall. The show is 18-plus.