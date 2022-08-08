HALESTORM

WEDNESDAY 8/10. Walmart AMP. 6 p.m. $35-$99.

Anyone who’s ever heard Lzzy Hale sing is immediately obsessed with her, and rightfully so. She has one of the best voices in rock, and an electric stage presence. A pioneer in the genre, Halestorm became the first female-fronted band to win a Grammy in the Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance category in 2012 with “Love Bites (So Do I).”

Advertisement

The group has been on the scene for years and is still consistently making headbangers. Show up early to catch opening acts The Pretty Reckless, Lilith Czar and The Warning for a show that packs a punch. MRT